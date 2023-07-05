Zandland for YouTube

The online content world is increasingly saturated, with stories and creative filmmaking making documentary a tricky medium in which to stand out. This was the driving mantra of the production team at Zandland: have you ever wondered what some of the world’s richest criminals eat for breakfast? Or what shampoo they use? Kingpin Cribs aimed to offer an unfettered look inside the homes of some of the world’s notorious criminals.

Securing the level of access was a major hurdle but was achieved through the unwavering commitment of Zandland’s UK team and international crew of fixers and local journalists.

The series helped to break stereotypes. Kingpin content of this nature is historically piecemeal. By spending time with these people in the heart of their world allowed producers to reach a point where they could challenge them on their actions and beliefs and unearth their remaining humanity.

Millions of people in the western world are complicit in the drugs trade but this documentary allows the audience to see the reality of where it comes from.

Besides the editorial ambition, practical challenges such as sending a team into a hostile environment for a week added to the arduousness of the process. Working with the team at Channel 4 (on which the doc broadcast after YouTube), Zandland drew together five hostile filming protocols, completed groundwork, recess and shooting – all under extremely tight budget constraints.

The judges acknowledged producers’ ability to balance sensational revelations in an accessible format for viewers.

“Eye-opening and terrifying, subversive and totally unexpected. It was like a Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, except with drug cartel bosses,” one observed.