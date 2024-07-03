Flying Shoe Films for Channel 4.0 YouTube

Presented by Harry Pinero, a black Muslim man, this documentary sets out to tackle issues of racism, the climate crisis and the refugee crisis through the prism of football.

Safety was a huge concern for this documentary, and meticulous research took place before any filming. With help from local journalists, anti-hate groups, and the film crew on the ground, the documentary was able to uncover evidence linking hardcore Italian football fans known as ‘Ulturas’ to far-right groups, and to orchestrate a prank that tricked the far-right crowd into raising money for refugees. All the proceed went to a refugee football team in Milan.

Judges praised the use of social media to create for positive change, describing the documentary as a “tour de force” of “fearless journalism, great jokes, seamless integration of social media and brilliant storytelling”.

The judges also praised Pinero in particular, with one describing him as a “brilliant (brave) and engaging presenter” and predicting he would have “a bright future in this important space”. Another referred to him as “a rising star”.