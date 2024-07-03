‘An astonishingly beautiful piece’ 

Sky Studios, BFI Network, The Lighthouse, Gorilla Films for Sky Arts

Following the story of a young autistic girl and her single mother, Murmur creates a sensitive and poetic portrait of what it means to be autistic.  

While the girl appears to be uncommunicative to the people around her, the audience is able to view the world through her eyes and understand how everything – plants, water, radio waves, birds (all voiced by Chris Packham) – communicates with her. The vibrant colour palette enhances this connection, in an attempt to replicate a heightened sensory experience and encourage the viewer to challenge their own preconceived ideas of what it’s like to be autistic. 

The film is written by the female Nigerian-British author Temi Oh and directed by Simon Smith, who himself is autistic. Their collaboration sets out to explore the subtle, intimate nuances within the complexity of the autistic experience. 

Judges described the short as “an astonishingly beautiful piece”, as well as “moving and meditative”. They went on to commend the “excellent writing and great acting”, calling for the short to be “shared far and wide”.  

Calamity James

Emanata Studios for BBC iPlayer 

In Calamity James writer Louis Paxton explores a complex father-son relationship, contrasting an archetypal working class dad who struggles to connect with those around in with a comic book-inspired son who is cartoonishly disaster-prone. The film skilfully balances the characters’ heartfelt attempts to relate to each other with a slapstick setting.  

Funboys

Mayhay Studios (formerly Camden Productions) for BBC

Produced by the BAFTA award-winning Simon Mayhew-Archer, Funboys was written by and stars Northern Irish creatives Rian Lennon and Ryan Early. Set in rural Northern Ireland, the short film follows two emotionally-unassembled young men who start a club in order to muck about. The short explores male vulnerability, mental health, and religious dogma in a funny, frank, and authentic manner.  

Jobless_pic_1-1c53b7

Zeppotron for BBC iPlayer

Jobless is a warm, funny depiction of a British Nigerian family from Milton Keynes that explores the familiarities and frustrations of family dynamics, as well as the woeful experience of being a teenager with big dreams from a small British town. Behind the scenes, the short focused on uplifting people from underrepresented backgrounds, sourcing actors from Milton Keynes in order to ensure the authenticity of the production.   

Mobility_Iconic_1-f7fd57

Tiger Aspect Productions and Testmouse Productions for BBC

Mobility follows three Huddersfield teenagers with nothing in common except having to catch the mobility bus to school and is shot entirely on a school minibus in Yorkshire. Inspired by writer Jack Carroll’s own experience of growing up in Huddersfield with cerebral palsy, the short features an entirely disabled cast in a complex depiction of disability within a humorous high school setting.  

Harry & Filly

Wall Of Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTube

The Filly & Harry show is a unique format that combines podcasts with sketch comedy, offering relatable conversations alongside comedy that speaks directly to a youth audience. One standout episode satirises the UK’s political landscape, imagining a Britain governed by people the audience identifies as their idols, culminating in an entertaining and thought-provoking sketch. 