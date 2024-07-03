Sky Studios, BFI Network, The Lighthouse, Gorilla Films for Sky Arts

Following the story of a young autistic girl and her single mother, Murmur creates a sensitive and poetic portrait of what it means to be autistic.

While the girl appears to be uncommunicative to the people around her, the audience is able to view the world through her eyes and understand how everything – plants, water, radio waves, birds (all voiced by Chris Packham) – communicates with her. The vibrant colour palette enhances this connection, in an attempt to replicate a heightened sensory experience and encourage the viewer to challenge their own preconceived ideas of what it’s like to be autistic.

The film is written by the female Nigerian-British author Temi Oh and directed by Simon Smith, who himself is autistic. Their collaboration sets out to explore the subtle, intimate nuances within the complexity of the autistic experience.

Judges described the short as “an astonishingly beautiful piece”, as well as “moving and meditative”. They went on to commend the “excellent writing and great acting”, calling for the short to be “shared far and wide”.