‘An astonishingly beautiful piece’
Sky Studios, BFI Network, The Lighthouse, Gorilla Films for Sky Arts
Following the story of a young autistic girl and her single mother, Murmur creates a sensitive and poetic portrait of what it means to be autistic.
While the girl appears to be uncommunicative to the people around her, the audience is able to view the world through her eyes and understand how everything – plants, water, radio waves, birds (all voiced by Chris Packham) – communicates with her. The vibrant colour palette enhances this connection, in an attempt to replicate a heightened sensory experience and encourage the viewer to challenge their own preconceived ideas of what it’s like to be autistic.
The film is written by the female Nigerian-British author Temi Oh and directed by Simon Smith, who himself is autistic. Their collaboration sets out to explore the subtle, intimate nuances within the complexity of the autistic experience.
Judges described the short as “an astonishingly beautiful piece”, as well as “moving and meditative”. They went on to commend the “excellent writing and great acting”, calling for the short to be “shared far and wide”.
SHORTLISTED
Calamity James
Emanata Studios for BBC iPlayer
In Calamity James writer Louis Paxton explores a complex father-son relationship, contrasting an archetypal working class dad who struggles to connect with those around in with a comic book-inspired son who is cartoonishly disaster-prone. The film skilfully balances the characters’ heartfelt attempts to relate to each other with a slapstick setting.
Funboys
Mayhay Studios (formerly Camden Productions) for BBC
Produced by the BAFTA award-winning Simon Mayhew-Archer, Funboys was written by and stars Northern Irish creatives Rian Lennon and Ryan Early. Set in rural Northern Ireland, the short film follows two emotionally-unassembled young men who start a club in order to muck about. The short explores male vulnerability, mental health, and religious dogma in a funny, frank, and authentic manner.
Jobless
Zeppotron for BBC iPlayer
Jobless is a warm, funny depiction of a British Nigerian family from Milton Keynes that explores the familiarities and frustrations of family dynamics, as well as the woeful experience of being a teenager with big dreams from a small British town. Behind the scenes, the short focused on uplifting people from underrepresented backgrounds, sourcing actors from Milton Keynes in order to ensure the authenticity of the production.
Mobility
Tiger Aspect Productions and Testmouse Productions for BBC
Mobility follows three Huddersfield teenagers with nothing in common except having to catch the mobility bus to school and is shot entirely on a school minibus in Yorkshire. Inspired by writer Jack Carroll’s own experience of growing up in Huddersfield with cerebral palsy, the short features an entirely disabled cast in a complex depiction of disability within a humorous high school setting.
The Filly & Harry Show
Wall Of Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTube
The Filly & Harry show is a unique format that combines podcasts with sketch comedy, offering relatable conversations alongside comedy that speaks directly to a youth audience. One standout episode satirises the UK’s political landscape, imagining a Britain governed by people the audience identifies as their idols, culminating in an entertaining and thought-provoking sketch.
