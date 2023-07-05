Baby Cow Productions for All 4

Written by and starring Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Red Flag is a sketch show with a difference. Smith-Bynoe plays every wrong-footed and disconcerting hero, with a supporting cast made up of the UK’s brightest stars.

Fast-paced, ridiculous, and discombobulating, the show reflects the modern world we live in with a series of offbeat sketches where characters fail to notice the metaphorical red flags in increasingly unsettling situations. Chock-a-block with tongue in cheek references, Red Flags makes expert and nuanced observations about the modern world, with standout moments including a sketch on the lengths diners will go to when fixing a wobbly table leg in a restaurant.

The sketch show format of Red Flag gives audience a glimpse of different worlds and characters in a smaller, pacier format, easier to consume compared to linear series.

One judge described the show as “an excellent black-led show that is for everyone” and noted that “Kiell Smith-Bynoe is incredibly funny”.

Another said: “Absolutely hilarious and a very talented cast. Found this show really fun and you can see how it would be very shareable online.”

A further judge added: “Great casting and shot excellently – they have used the budget well. A very silly but funny series of shorts. The scripting was witty and relevant. Each sketch was unique and stood alone.”