‘A fantastic addition to the History landscape, superserving the history audience with a clear concise offering which is clearly gathering momentum’

Securing its second consecutive Broadcast Digital Award, History Hit is moving unstoppably upwards. Over the last year, the channel has seen a viewership increase of 414 thousand hours and smashed past 1 million subscribers on both YouTube and Facebook. By adding 11 more series to its platform, History Hits has expanded, with multiple episodes gaining 6 million views online. In order to increase its content’s accessibility, History Hit has added closed captions to all its documentaries and has enabled subscribers to access podcasts without any adverts.

By bringing in expert historians and classicists including James Holland and Natalie Haynes, History Hit guarantees its audience reliable, fascinating, and trustworthy knowledge. The documentaries’ subject matter is diverse, ranging from Ancient Greek mythology to Mediaeval women, to World War Two.

Not content with just discussing history, the channel is also researching it: among other projects in the last year, History Hits broke the discovery of Thomas Cromwell’s Bible, dug up the remains of the real Oliver Twist’s workhouse, and created two highly successful up-close films on Pompeii.

In addition to this, History Hit has gone international, collaborating with Channel 5 to produce films in Machu Picchu and China, and independently filming in locations such as the USA, Italy, Germany, and Jordan.

One judge described History Hit as “a fantastic addition to the History landscape, superserving the history audience with a clear concise offering which is clearly gathering momentum”. Another commended History Hit for building, “a much-loved brand in a short space of time with international potential”.