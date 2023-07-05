Judges loved Prehistoric Planet’s “creativity, scientific research and technical wizardry” and felt that it signposted Apple TV+’s streaming ambitions.

Prehistoric Planet used CGI to bring dinosaurs to life, but crucially treated the footage as though it were part of a traditional natural history series. This meant that shots were planned not just for how they would look, but with such considerations as: “If a real crew were shooting this, what equipment would they need and how far away would they need to be to keep safe?”

Therefore shots such as close ups of a T-Rex close-ups, which would likely have resulted in the death of a cameraman were off the table – adding a realism to the series designed to allow audiences to forget they were watching CGI.

There was high praise for the show’s mass appeal – it landed well with critics, but also felt like it was a series that all the family could enjoy.

With narration from the legendary David Attenborough and a score by Hanz Zimmer, the series used up-to-date palaeontological research to ensure all the dinosaurs portrayed were as accurate as possible.

“Premium and mainstream but with genuine ambition and innovation” was the summary from one judge, who also remarked that it was no wonder the show is due to return for a second outing.