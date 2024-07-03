Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports’s Ashes coverage offered “superb, industry-changing combinations of data visualisation, graphics, and presentation to elevate the huge excitement of the Ashes summer”, according to our judges.

A third Broadcast Digital Award for Sky Sports’ coverage, The Ashes greatly impressed the judges this year with its innovative 45-camera coverage of thirty six days of the men’s and women’s cricket.

Every single day of the men’s series bar one peaked at over a million viewers and viewing figures for the women’s series were up by over 200%. In what one judge described as “brilliant drama, brilliantly covered,” the event drew in 900K average viewers despite a per-episode budget nine times smaller.

One judge said: “I was impressed by the tracking technology, spider cams, 3D views – it offered enhanced views and allowed for a better understanding of the game. The coverage is really strong, expansive, immersive. I don’t like cricket and I enjoyed watching it.”

New technology this year included fielder tracking, 3D views, replays, and specially commissioned graphics.

Judges praised the broadcaster’s use of technology to engage fans with the action, with one judge commenting: “You really get a sense of the occasion and scale and excitement that captured the nation last summer. Excellent production values, excellent commentary, great packages - made me love cricket again.”