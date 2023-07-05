Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket

The second season of the pioneering cricket competition sees a second Broadcast Digital Award for Sky Sports’ coverage, which has gained plaudits for bringing new viewers to the sport.

This time round the judges were impressed by the “exciting, impressive coverage,” and believed “the innovations (player mics, avatars, power meter) they have introduced really add to the enjoyment of the event and crucially the understanding”.

Technological innovations brought into the broadcasts include hearing from players while they’re on the field, interactive avatars that viewers can see in their own homes through the Sky Sports App as well as being used in coverage, and a “power meter” that shows just how hard the batters are hitting the ball.

In total, 60 live matches, including both men’s and women’s competitions, were broadcast over 32 days, with all of the women’s matches and nine of the men’s also available on YouTube in an effort to grow the game. The opening match was also shown on TikTok.

Viewers were drawn in by the innovative production, with peaks of over 700,000 for Sky on every match that brought it on par with England matches shown by the pay-TV broadcaster. Overall, 14 million tuned in through either Sky or the BBC, which it has partnered with on the tournament – over half of whom were watching for the first time.

With inclusivity a key aim, there was a 50/50 gender split for on-screen talent, and half the team came from minority ethnic backgrounds.