“A masterclass in true crime storytelling” is how one judge described this three-part series which centres the family of 21-year-old Libby Squire as police investigate her killing and the subsequent trial of her murderer.

Anna Hall was contacted by Humberside police to tell Libby’s story, granting Hall exclusive access to look at evidence, including interviews with her killer. In a cluttered market of stories about the murders of young women, Hall worked with Libby’s mum Lisa to ensure that the series would not be gratuitous and that Libby and her loved ones would be at the heart of the series.

Anna’s vision coincided with Sky’s mission to provide its audience with programming that reflects the national conversation about violence against women in the light of recent high-profile cases. The doc cut through the press sensationalism surrounding Libby’s case, striking a balance between a propulsive story about the investigation and a depiction of the impact of her death on her family and friends.

“A stark portrait of grief that told a parent’s worst nightmare in a sensitive and moving way,” another judge said. “One wishes that all victims’ stories were told with such sensitivity and purpose.”

The care taken by the team to produce a timely and sensitive documentary, as well as the access to the police investigation and Libby’s family and friends led Libby, Are You Home Yet? to become the second highest-performing original on Sky Crime last year, delivering 28-day consolidated audiences of 540,000 across its three parts.