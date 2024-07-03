Over the past year, Sky Sports Main Event set out to provide viewers with the hottest ticket in sport for the most dramatic events, along with the most innovative coverage and the most insightful journalism.

Using both on-site and remote productions with innovation, sustainability and inclusivity in mind, it enjoyed record viewing - up 12% year on year with record audiences for under 35s and female viewing.

Topping the bill was a purpose-built studio with the latest in AR technology which served a new home for both Monday and Saturday Night Football with Karen Carney, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and new signing Daniel Sturridge. Football coverage was given additional layers of insight and analytics with player scatter graphs, xG rolling timelines, one v ones, one-touch finishes, field tilt and season predictor – all shown on screen and used in analysis for the first time.

The new ‘super studio’ also showcased the return of US Open tennis to Sky with Tim Henman, Martina Navratilova and wheelchair champion Jordanne Whiley gliding across the virtual tennis court.

In F1, Sky’s stand-out moment was its F1 Juniors production at the Hungarian Grand Prix while an innovation for this season was all 20 on-board cameras, complete with team radio available both on TV and mobile app.

In a tight field, judges agreed that Sky Sports Main Event demonstrated a mixture of traditional qualities and a thirst for innovation.