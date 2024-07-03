Judges described Out Of Order as “a great show that proves comedy and celebrating diversity go hand in hand”.

Championing themes about identity in a unique format that requires its guests to judge a book by its cover might seem like a difficult task – but the show deals with the undertones of these complex issues in a way that remains light-hearted and empowering for everyone involved.

The show’s audience is as diverse as its cast. Viewers with a disability made up 22% of the show’s audience (up 275% on slot), and female viewership increased from up 51% on slot in the first episode to up 93% for the second episode. Overall, the show launched strongly with episode 1 up +22% on slot average, and viewing increased for the second episode, up 74% on slot average.

Hosting trio, comprising Rosie Jones, and team captains Judi Love and Katherine Ryan – people who have spoken publicly about being judged based on their appearances – clearly resonated with their audience, and Jones and Love have praised Rumpus Media and Comedy Central UK for their support.