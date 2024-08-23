7-day consolidated

ITV detective duo come off well in fight with BBC’s Olympians

By 2024-08-23T17:49:00

mcdonald_dodds_series4_episode_3_03

McDonald & Dodds hits 3.2 million after even-day catch-up

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 