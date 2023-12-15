7-day consolidated

Jungle celebs struggle to match 2022 run

By 2023-12-15T10:54:00

Ant and Dec

After 15 days of the 23rd series I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! averaged 8.3million - a fall of over 2.3million on last year

