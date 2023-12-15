Jungle celebs struggle to match 2022 run

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Stephen Price2023-12-15T10:54:00
After 15 days of the 23rd series I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! averaged 8.3million - a fall of over 2.3million on last year
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now