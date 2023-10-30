7-day consolidated

The Reckoning sees off The Long Shadow in true crime head to head

By 2023-10-30T13:48:00

The Reckoning

Savile drama launch pulls in 5.8 million opposite Yorkshire Ripper story with 5 million

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 