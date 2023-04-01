All3Media

Interview extract: Stephen Lambert on Squid Game: The Challenge controversy

2023-04-01T06:16:00

Stephen Lambert

In a wide ranging interview, Studio Lambert’s chief executive addressed accusations that physical gameshows contestants were mistreated

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 