BBCS NHU cuts more roles

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Ellie Kahn2025-01-30T12:20:00
Natural history outfit to close up to 34 creative positions following similar round of layoffs last year
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now