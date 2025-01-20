BBC

BBC follows young Gazans in ‘truly observational’ film

By 2025-01-20T17:33:00

Gaza How to Survive A Warzone

Single from Hoyo Films sheds new light on life inside humanitarian ‘safe zones’

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 