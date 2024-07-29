BBC

Newsnight editor says ‘conversational’ style has helped grow audience

By 2024-07-29T08:54:00

Screenshot (167)

Jonathan Aspinwall gives first interview on new-look show and updates on Kirsty Wark’s successor

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 