BBC

Trail: Doctor Who Christmas Special, BBC1/Disney+

2024-12-06T08:50:00

Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson return for a festive special. Produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 