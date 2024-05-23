BBC

Trail: Lost Boys and Fairies, BBC1

2024-05-23T15:59:00

446216

Duck Soup drama abouta singer at Cardiff’s queer club-space titled ‘Neverland’, and his partner Andy, as they adopt their first child

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 