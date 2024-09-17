BBC

Trail: Paid in Full: The Battle for Black Music, BBC2

2024-09-17T11:46:00

Paid in Full

Zinc doc series charting the story of how some of music’s most loved artists were exploited by the music industry on the basis of their race

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 