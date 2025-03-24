BBC

Trail: The Secret Genius of Modern Life, BBC2

2025-03-24T09:04:00

513151

Professor Hannah Fry delves into the wonders of modern technology for third series, co-produced by BBC Studios and The Open University

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 