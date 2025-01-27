Behind The Scenes

How modern censorship inspired 80s horror comedy Video Nasty

2025-01-27T11:54:00

VN - 01

Executive producer Ailish McElmeel on exploring moral panics, recreating the 80s and completing the funding jugsaw

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 