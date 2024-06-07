Behind The Scenes

On Thin Ice: Putin Vs Greenpeace, BBC2

2024-06-07T12:06:00

Faiza IV set up

Producer Clare Beavis on telling the story of a 2013 Greenpeace protest against a Russian oil rig that went terrifyingly wrong

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 