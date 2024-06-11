Behind The Scenes

The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot, Channel 4

2024-06-11T11:37:00

THE FALL - Neil Bishop and MyAnna Buring as Emile and Victoria Cilliers 01

Series director Guy King on blending drama and documentary to tell the story of a chilling relationship which culminated in an attempted murder

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 