Behind The Scenes

The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed, ITV1

2025-03-06T08:15:00

UPS - Group shot

Raw executive producer Rebecca North on securing the access to create the definitive film about the spy cops scandal

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 