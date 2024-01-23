Best Places to Work 2024

Mindhouse Productions

2024-01-23T09:45:00

Louis Theroux Interviews Pete Doherty

‘We are kind, we are fair and, when in doubt, we surround ourselves with dogs and cake’

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now