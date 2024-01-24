Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
2024-01-24T10:25:00
‘We have a genuine family feeling, with a really eclectic mix of cultures. We treat people as people, and respect work/life balance’
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now