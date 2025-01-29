Best Places to Work 2025

Bad Wolf

2025-01-29T08:27:00

476122

‘We advertise all roles via Screen Alliance Wales noting that we welcome applications from under-represented groups’

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now