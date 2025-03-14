Apple TV+ has ordered a fourth series of Ted Lasso, with the comedy extended after co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis agreed a new deal to reprise his lead role.

The show, which is produced by Warner Bros TV in association with Doozer and Universal TV, follows Sudeikis’s character Ted Lasso, a fictional football manager who moves to the UK to take on AFC Richmond.

Since its debut in 2020, the series has become a flagship show for Apple TV+. Its third run, which ended in 2023 with Lasso returning to his native Kansas to be with his son and ex-wife, was then the streamer’s most watched show and the top original streaming series in the US, according to Nielsen.

The show’s future had been unclear since May 2023, with reports suggesting a new series would depend on Sudeikis’ re-committing.

Further details about the fourth season are slight, with Apple TV+ only confirming it is in the works and has Sudeikis attached.

Appearing on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the video of which was launched on the show’s YouTube platform today, Sudeikis confirmed the news and revealed Lasso would be coaching a women’s team.

US reports have previously claimed that options have been secured for several key stars of the show, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift.

The show’s fourth series is also adding 30 Rock’s Jack Burditt to its executive producer ranks as part of his new overall deal with Apple TV+.

“Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.

“Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

Channing Dungey, chairman and chief exec at Warner Bros TV and WBD’s US Networks, added: “If ever there was a show the world needed more of right now, it would be Ted Lasso.

“We, along with countless fans around the globe, have been rooting for another season, and it is an incredible feeling to be able to say, ‘Yes, it’s happening!’.

“We thank our partners at Apple and can’t wait for Jason and the entire Ted Lasso dream team to step back onto the pitch and deliver another season of this phenomenal series.”

Sudeikis said: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”