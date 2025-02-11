Move by BBC Studios comes after nearly two decades in the country

BBC Studios is pulling out of all production in India after almost 20 years in the country and has instead struck a format deal with Banijay Asia.

BBCS has been behind Indian adaptations of shows such as The Office and Criminal Justice over recent years but will cease its own production in the country “once current and contracted commitments are delivered”, it said.

It is understood four full time positions are being cut along with 30 fixed term contract roles.

The new model will see BBCS handing rights to its formats catalogue to Banijay Asia, which will have exclusive access to unscripted IP such as The 1% Club, Dancing with the Stars, Weakest Link and Great Bake Off.

Scripted formats on the BBCS slate includes Ghosts and the multi-year deal will also see Banijay Asia launching new formats in India for the first time.

The move comes weeks after Sameer Gogate exited as general manager of production in India at BBCS, with his role taken on in an interim basis by Deepa Nair and Sachin Mahajan.

Despite exiting on the production front, BBCS remains involved on the channels side with its own networks on linear and digital, as well as the BBC Earth joint venture with Sony Pictures Networks India. It also operates BBC Player and BBC Kids via Prime Video in the country.

The content sales, channels and streaming business continues to be led by Stanley Fernandes in Mumbai.

The deal marks further expansion for Banijay Asia, which is a joint venture between Banijay Entertainment and Deepak Dhar.

He leads both Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, with a slate of shows that includes Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and Trial By Fire.

The company also remakes Banijay formats including Masterchef, Big Brother, Deal or No Deal, Temptation Island and Fear Factor, as well as third-party adaptations of shows including The Night Manager, Call My Agent: Bollywood and The Good Wife.

Jacob DeBoer, EVP of global entertainment at BBCS, said: “Banijay Asia is an outstanding producer with the creativity, vision and local expertise to bring BBC Studios’ rich catalogue of formats to life for the Indian market.

“We are excited for this partnership to bring the next generation of compelling, talked-about entertainment shows to Indian audiences. I would also like to pay tribute to the BBC Studios team in Mumbai for all the incredible content they have developed and produced over the years, with our very first episode of Jhalak Dikhla Ja in 2006.”

Deepak Dhar, founder and group CEO at Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, added: “This strategic collaboration aligns with our vision of delivering high-quality, impactful content that resonates across platforms.”

Matt Forde, BBCS managing director of global entertainment, said: “Our strategy is to deliver BBC Studios’ hit entertainment shows to audiences around the world, working with the best in the business to engage audiences locally.

“Banijay Asia shares our commitment to its craft and to powerful storytelling, with a proven track record in adapting hit shows that really breakthrough in India. We can’t wait to see what they will do with our world-leading IP.”