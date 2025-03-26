ITV Studios is looking to take unscripted shows from India, Japan and Malaysia to the global market after striking a deal with Rarefied Studio India.

The co-production partnership between ITVS and LA-based Rarefied, which was founded by former Zee Entertainment exec Kalpana Malviya, will see the companies developing, producing and distributing unscripted shows together.

Rarefied chief exec Malviya spent almost a decade at Zee Entertainment, most recently as senior director of original programming for North America. She will use her expertise in the markets to create unscripted IP that can travel.

Ella Umansky, vice-president of format acquisitions at ITV Studios, struck the deal with Malviya and said it played into her company’s strategy of partnering with “strong, regional partners.”

She added: “India is a really exciting market, and Kalpana has strong experience and relationships there. We are thrilled to work with her to create unscripted programming that can resonate with audiences both in India and the around the world.”

Malviya said the development deal would “better position India as a key player in the global entertainment industry.”

She added: “It helps Indian studios and professionals gain international experience, increases investments, and showcases Indian storytelling to the world and vice versa.

“For ITV Studios, it’s an opportunity to strengthen the entertainment ecosystem and spur creative and industry growth, and I’m excited to work with the ITV Studios team to make this a reality.”

Malviya launched Rarefied Studio India as a multicultural content company specialising in original format creation. It adapts existing formats for the international market and has headquarters in LA, with additional offices in London, Mumbai and New York.

During her time at Zee, Malviya launched Zee Entertainment Originals, an English-language channel, and worked across unscripted and scripted development for 38 international and 40 domestic channels.