Nine Entertainment in Australia has restructured its operations and hired the former boss of Foxtel streamer Binge to oversee its streaming and broadcast operations.

Amanda Laing, who left Foxtel last year, will become managing director of the newly created broadcast and streaming unit at Nine, with a remit across streamers Stan and 9Now, as well as broadcast operations and its radio output.

Laing was most recently chief commercial and content officer at Foxtel, in addition to being managing director at Colin From Accounts streamer Binge.

She left the company in September, before DAZN revealed a £1.7bn move to acquire the company.

Laing’s broadcast and streaming division will sit alongside an expanded publishing unit, led by managing director Tory Maguire. It will house Nine-owned titles including The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Australian Financial Review.

The Aussie firm has also created a marketplaces division, designed to “ensures Nine is capitalising on value creation opportunities from streaming & broadcast and publishing and across the group”.

It will be led by Alex Parsons, who is taking on the remit in addition to his chief digital officer role.

Nine said its “refreshed operating model” would “more effectively leverage the group’s portfolio of premium media assets, simplify business operations, reduce duplication, and provide greater accountability”.

It is also designed to reduce duplication of roles and introduce “consistent, company-wide processes,” Nine added. The move is part of the company’s plan to reduce its cost base by a further A$50m (£25.4m) in 2025.

Nine has also appointed James Boyce as director of regulatory, public affairs and communications. He joins from Paramount (Australia and New Zealand), where he was head of government and regulatory affairs.

Acting chief executive officer Matt Stanton, who replaced Mike Sneesby in September, said the changes “will help accelerate the strategic transformation underway at Nine by improving how the different parts of the business work together”.

He added: “Our new approach will better position the business to manage the challenging external environment and ensure the company is future-fit to sustainably deliver for our consumers, partners, shareholders and people.”

He said the addition of Laing “will add extraordinary industry expertise and energy to Nine’s experienced executive team in 2025 while James will sharpen the group’s focus on the evolving regulatory landscape”.