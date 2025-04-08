Central European Media (CME) Enterprises has hired MBC Group’s Sam Barnett as its chief exec, with former Nine Entertainment topper Mike Sneesby set to take on his role at the Middle Eastern media giant.

Barnett starts at Voyo operator CME from 1 May, replacing Didier Stoessel, who will now focus solely on his duties as chief investment officer at CME owner PPF.

Sneesby also starts his chief exec role at MBC on 1 May and joins following his exit from Nine last year. Before that, he had run the company’s streamer Stan for almost a decade, moving to its parent company in 2021.

The departure of Barnett from MBC comes more than 20 years since he first joined the company, initially as director of operations.

He moved up to become chief operating officer and chief exec, stepping down in 2019 when Marc Antoine d’Halluin took charge. Barnett returned a year later, with d’Halluin going on to co-found Asacha Media Group, which was subsequently sold to Fremantle.

Barnett, who will remain on MBC’s board as an advisor, also oversaw the Middle Eastern group’s IPO in January 2024 on the Saudi Stock Market.

Waleed Al-Ibrahim, MBC Group chairman, said: “Sam Barnett has played a key role in growing our group into a regional market leader within the competitive media and entertainment industry. I wish him great success in his move to Europe.

“Looking ahead, we have ambitious growth and expansion plans, and I’m confident that Mike Sneesby, along with our stellar team, will propel the group to new heights.”

Sneesby added: “MBC leads the way in media across the region and we will continue our growth with increasing global impact. We will deliver on this through innovation, creativity, digital transformation and our continued commitment to the production of world-leading content with fresh and compelling storytelling.”

Stoessel, who has overseen CME in the Czech Republic and Romania since PPF acquired the CEE-focused media group four years ago, added: “After conducting a thorough succession process, we are confident that Sam’s global expertise and leadership experience make him the right person to lead CME in the future.”

CME owns a channels business, Czech-Slovak streamer Voyo - which has seen its subscribers rise from 30,000 in 2021 to 950,000 last year – and OTT service Oneplay.

Barnett added: “For over three decades, CME has always performed at the top of its game as the leading television entertainment and news source across multiple markets. The ongoing digitalisation, forcing an evolution of viewing habits, is an opportunity that CME has seized.

“I look forward to building on this strategic advantage, maintaining CME’s pole position as the go-to source of video content in Central and Southeastern Europe.”