MasterChef and Peaky Blinders giant looking at potential move for entire company among other options

Banijay is exploring a bid for the UK’s ITV, with a potential deal including a full takeover of the company.

The French production giant is in early stage talks with the broadcaster, according to The Financial Times, with one scenario seeing Banijay acquiring both ITV Studios and its broadcaster and streaming business ITVX.

That would require the Paris-based company to find additional third-party investment, but Banijay is also looking at combining its own production operations with production-distribution arm ITVS.

Banijay owns more than 130 labels in 21 countries and is behind shows ranging from Peaky Blinders and SAS Rogue Heroes to MasterChef and Big Brother. It has been amongst a clutch of companies touted as potential suitors for ITVS, whose UK labels include Big Talk, The Garden, World Productions and Twofour.

ITVS also owns labels in a dozen countries around the world, such as Lingo Pictures in Australia, Italy’s Cattleya and US-based outfits including High Noon Entertainment, ITV America and Tomorrow Studios.

A combined entity would also create a distribution giant that would carry almost 300,000 hours of programming, combining Banijay’s 195,000 hours and ITVS’s 90,000-strong catalogue.

A full acquisition of ITV would notably move Banijay into the broadcast and streaming business, handing it UK channels including flagship ITV and ITV2, as well as fast-growing streamer ITVX.

News of Banijay’s interest follows that of All3Media, which had been an early frontrunner for an acquisition or merger of ITVS after reports emerged that the Jane Turton-led company’s owner, Abu Dhabi-backed investment group RedBird IMI, was in early stage talks with the UK firm.

France’s TF1 Group and CVC Capital Partners have also been linked with a takeover of ITVS.

Banijay Entertainment, which acquired Endemol Shine Group for $2.2bn (£1.7bn) in 2020, is part of Banijay Group, which is listed on the Euronext exchange and is valued at €3.61bn (£3.1bn). ITV is currently valued at £3bn.

Banijay and ITVS both declined to comment.