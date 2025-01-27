Banijay Entertainment has rejigged its global scripted division, promoting former HBO Europe exec Steve Matthews to a new creative role and upping Nordic chief Johannes Jensen to lead commercial.

Matthews, who joined Banijay in 2023 as content partnerships executive, is now head of scripted, creative, the super-indie’s global drama division, while Jensen becomes head of scripted, business. He was most recently leading scripted at Banijay Nordic.

The duo report into Frédéric Balmary, chief business officer, and will provide support to and partner with the group’s portfolio of more than 60 global scripted labels.

Banijay said the pair would “leverage their complementary expertise to evolve their current roles and ambitiously grow the group’s offering and position in the global scripted market”, with Balmary providing “overarching” direction.

The rejig comes a year after Christian Wikander, Banijay’s former head of scripted, departed following a 12-month spell that saw him oversee IP creation, partnerships across the group, format remakes and acquisitions.

Matthews, who had previously reported into Wikander, joined Banijay having been at HBO Europe for almost a decade overseeing shows such as Umbre and 30 Coins. He also worked with Wikander at HBO.

Since his arrival, he has led initiatives to encourage collaboration across labels worldwide and introduced in-house development scheme Banijay Bootcamp, while Jensen previously led both Jarowskij and Yellow Bird, which has since been merged to become Jarowskij/ Yellow Bird.

He will lead Banijay’s scripted division’s financial and operational strategy, with a remit to boost performance, support shows to-air, and drive growth.

Denis Leroy, senior director, will also continue to be part of the central scripted division, with a focus on sourcing and developing international scripted formats and book IP. He has credits on shows including adaptations of SKAM, Fleabag and La Caza.

Balmary said: “Our scripted offering continues to go from strength-to-strength with a combined slate of new hits and successful returners scooping high-profile awards and widespread critical acclaim.

“We are incredibly proud of our producers’ achievements in this space and as we continue to grow, the refreshed roles for Steve and Johannes will strengthen our creative and business acumen, ensuring we continue to innovate and lead on the global stage.”

Matthews added: “The key is to support and empower editorial teams and to foster strong creative partnerships between them, across Banijay Entertainment’s scripted network. In working together to develop enduring relationships with talent – established or emerging – we will continue to grow the group’s reputation for first class storytelling.”

Jensen said: “In an increasingly competitive environment, success is built on creating and exploiting the most powerful slate of scripted IP possible.

“Collaboration drives that success, and this new structure will align deal-making nous with creative prowess to ensure we remain globally influential.”

Banijay Entertainment’s scripted slate includes Rogue Heroes S2, The Rig S2, Ripley, The Sixth Commandment and Like Water for Chocolate, among numerous others.