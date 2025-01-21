Luiz Noronha set to lead Mexico City-based label that will focus on Spanish-language scripted shows

Banijay Americas companies Endemol Shine Boomdog and A Fábrica have launched a Spanish-language scripted label, based out of Mexico City.

A Fábrica Mexico & U.S. Hispanic will focus on developing and producing original scripted shows for the respective regions, with the company set to launch later this year.

The new unit will be led by Luiz Noronha, chief executive of A Fábrica, which became part of Ben Samek-led Banijay Americas in December 2022.

Endemol Shine Boomdog’s scripted team, along with its current series and projects in development, will move over to A Fábrica Mexico & U.S. Hispanic as part of the launch.

Jerry Rodriguez, who has led the former’s scripted team, will continue to lead operations for the new label, reporting to Noronha.

Rio de Janeiro-based A Fábrica was launched in 2016 and has been behind shows including Minha Vida em Marte and Lulli, while Endemol Shine Boomdog recently secured a second season for Max’s Like Water for Chocolate.

Noronha said the soon-to-be-launched company is working on “a powerful line-up that ranges from sitcoms to soap operas, bringing together the experience of tremendous talent from both Brazil and Mexico.”

A Fábrica Mexico & U.S. Hispanic will become a part of the Endemol Shine Boomdog Group, which is led by Alejandro Rincon. It is made up of Endemol Shine Boomdog, Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, Wide Angle and A Fábrica Mexico & U.S. Hispanic.

Rincon said: “We have seen a clear desire for high quality scripted content in the Spanish-language marketplace and that series such as Como Agua Para Chocolate [aka Like Water for Chocolate] can quickly become overnight successes for major streamers and networks.

“And the team at A Fábrica has shown for years now that they can successfully develop and produce hit scripted programming in Portuguese and we are excited to join forces with them to launch A Fábrica Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, a new label that will supercharge our scripted efforts in the region.”

Samek, chief executive at Banijay Americas, added: “This partnership expands our presence in the scripted content market and underscores our commitment to delivering engaging programming to a massive and ever-growing audience across Latin America and beyond.”

Banijay Americas now comprises 11 production labels across North America and South America, ranging from Endemol Shine North America and Bunim/Murray Productions in the US, to Endemol Shine Brasil and Wide Angle. It also operates Banijay Estúdios Brazil, a 750,000 square-foot production studio facility outside of São Paulo, which is managed by Endemol Shine Brasil.

All of the group’s Latin American and U.S. Hispanic businesses are overseen by Laurens Drillich, president of Endemol Shine Latino.