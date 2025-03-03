Robi Stanton to oversee content sales, channels and streaming in Australia and New Zealand

BBC Studios has hired CNN International commercial director Robi Stanton to work across its streaming operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Stanton becomes exec vice president and general manager of global media and streaming at BBCS in ANZ, responsible for content sales, channels and streaming, as well as advertising sales across the region.

She will work alongside Kylie Washington, exec vice president and general manager of global entertainment ANZ and starts 26 March, reporting into Nick Percy, president of global markets.

Stanton has been most recently leading commercial activities for Warner Bros Discovery-owned CNN International in APAC, leading on content sales and strategic partnerships. She took up that role up in 2023 and before that worked within WBD and Turner International in both Australia and Singapore.

Her arrival comes as BBCS looks to expand its operations in the region, with the recent launch of six FAST channels on Nine Network, BBC First launching on Sky NZ, and extended natural history deals with Nine and TVNZ for series including Asia and Blue Planet III.

BBCS also recently renewed its long-standing partnership with the ABC for drama, entertainment, comedy and kids shows.

It also follows a string of senior exec reshuffles, with BBCS ANZ general manager Fiona Lang stepping down in September and local scripted chief Warren Clarke exiting in October.

Percy said: “Robi has an exemplary track record of innovating and driving growth across digital, content and brands, which she has achieved through a visionary approach and smart strategic partnerships.

“We have ambitious plans for our world-leading content, channels, digital platforms and streaming services and I’m delighted that Robi will be leading the way for BBC Studios in ANZ in this fast-moving and constantly evolving industry.”

Stanton added that she is “looking forward to being part of [BBCS]’s future, helping to fuel the continued growth of the company and its partners in the local industry, and working with the talented teams at BBC Studios.”