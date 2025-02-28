Martha Brass stepping down to focus on her roles in world of golf

The chief operating officer of BBC Studios Productions Martha Brass is stepping down to concentrate on her non-executive director roles in the world of golf, Broadcast can reveal.

Brass was made chief operating officer and a member of the executive committee in September 2021, leaving French producer/distributor Newen Group, where she was director of international operations.

Outside of BBC Studios Productions, she is chair of governing body England Golf and non-executive director of the PGA European Tour, anong other roles in the golf world.

A former senior exec at Endemol Shine Group, Brass will step down in the summer.

Last year, she briefly oversaw the production business between the departure of former chief executive Ralph Lee in March and the arrival of chief executive and chief creative officer Zai Bennett in November.

In 2022, she was instrumental in the move to bring together the productions and content partnerships businesses and establish BBC Studios Productions and its operations under four genres: scripted, factual, global entertainment and kids & family (later joined by audio).

She has overseen wholly-owned label growth with acquisitions including Voltage TV in the UK, STV in the Nordics and Werner in Australia, and minority investments in the likes of Samphire Films, Turbine, Mothership and Mettlemouse.

Her passion for and knowledge of golf saw Brass appointed as the first female chair of England Golf in October 2024. She is also a non-executive director of the PGA European Tour, chair of PGA European Tour Productions, and non-executive director of the British Golf Association.

This month, she stepped down from the board of Screen Skills Limited, having completed her three-year term. Her previous board roles have included chair of CountryLine Media and director of Israeli broadcaster Reshet.

Brass said: “I couldn’t have closed my more than 25-year executive career in international television in a better place than BBC Studios. The business has grown significantly, delivering fantastic programming to audiences around the world and growing its investment and dividend contributions to the BBC.

“I’m proud to have been a part of that growth and to have worked with brilliant colleagues who share the values, passion and ambition that underscore the worldwide reputation of the BBC.”

Bennett said: “Her legacy is one of a laser-focused, tireless desire to champion the business at the most senior level whilst ensuring that everyone across the production family is set up and supported to deliver their very best work. I wish her all the best for the future.”

Chief executive Tom Fussell added: “The energy and passion she brought to the business has been immense and she’s been an important part of our growth story. We send her on to her next endeavours with great affection and thanks.”

Brass is the former chief executive of Endemol Shine Group’s international operations, and led the merger of Shine France and Endemol France as interim chief executive of the former. Prior to that, she was chief operating officer of Endemol Group and has also worked for Fremantle.

She started her TV career in 1998 at Fremantle (then Pearson Television).