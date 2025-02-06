BBC Studios has invested in Samphire Films, the recently established indie of ex-Minnow Films creative director Sophie Leonard and ex-BBC docs commissioner David Hodgkinson.

The pair founded the London and Margate-based indie in June, to make constructed factual formats for the UK and US, as well as premium box-sets, feature docs, returning docuseries and talent-fronted projects.

BBCS is understood to have taken a minority stake in the label and the investment will see the indie group bolster Samphire’s growth plans.

The label is understood to be in production on large-scale factual formats and premium documentary projects for buyers in the UK and the US.

At Minnow, Leonard was behind the adaptation of Who Dares Wins for the US market with Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Her other credits include Netflix’s Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Scandal, DNA Family Secrets (BBC2) and Big Gay Wedding with Tom Allen (BBC1).

At the BBC, Hodgkinson played a key role in turning Firecrest’s Murder Trial into a BBC2 brand, and previously spent seven years at Blast!, latterly as creative director, where his credits included 999: What’s Your Emergency? (C4), Forensics: The Real CSI (BBC2) and Reported Missing (BBC1).

Former Expectation factual head of development Joe Fowler joined the indie when it was established to serve in the same role.

Kate Ward, managing director for factual productions at BBCS, said: “Sophie and David are the next generation of creative leaders and we are excited to be backing great British talent.

“They have a proven track record in delivering ambitious and compelling unscripted television spanning premium documentary to globally renowned factual-formats. Investing in Samphire, which in such a short space of time has built a slate that speaks both to their global ambitions as well as their extraordinary creative breadth was irresistible.

“We can’t wait to have them as part of the family at BBC Studios and look forward to a hugely productive partnership.”

Leonard and Hodgkinson said: “We’ve seen huge demand for our ideas and production expertise from both the US and the UK and sought the right strategic partner to allow us to rapidly scale the business in response.

“We’re working with leading creative and commercial talent, building a forward-thinking production company to deliver groundbreaking programming that resonates with audiences globally.

“BBC Studios shares our commitment to innovation and creative excellence, and we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

BBC Studios has recently made investments into myriad labels including Mettlemouse, Turbine Studios and Mothership.

Hasham Khan of ABP Advisory acted as advisor to Samphire alongside Peter Weiss at SMB. Broadcast understands ABP Advisory is also also repping UK TV scripted production companies on their investment options.