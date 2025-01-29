Former Keshet International exec Rose Hughes joins from Seven One Studios next month

BBC Studios has hired Seven One Studios’ Rose Hughes to oversee its format distribution.

Hughes becomes senior vice president of global format sales and will lead BBCS’s distribution strategy for unscripted and scripted shows.

She joins BBCS next month and reports to Jacob de Boer, exec vice president of global entertainment.

The appointment comes four months after BBCS revealed the formation of a centralised global content sales team under Janet Brown, who in turn reports to Rebecca Glashow, chief exec of BBC Global Media & Streaming.

Hughes is currently vice president of sales at Seven One Studios and has worked on deals for shows including Stranded on Honeymoon Island, which has been picked up by the BBC and Seven Networks in Australia.

She also struck a 900-hour AVOD and FAST deal for Married at First Australia with Nine Network, revived the brand in New Zealand after a four-year hiatus and oversaw a CBS pilot pick up of scripted German format, Einstein.

Before that she was vice president of finished programmes, formats, co-productions and pre-buys at Keshet International, where she led the first Scandinavian commissions of Singletown and NPO’s remake of Yellow Peppers (remade for the BBC as The A Word).

She has previously worked as senior sales executive of formats licensing in the Nordics and Benelux for BBCS, whose formats include The 1% Club, Dancing with the Stars, The Great Bake Off, The Office and Ghosts.

De Boer said Rose would play “a pivotal role for driving commercial revenues of the business”.

He added: “Bringing with her a fantastic track record and a wealth of experience she is the ideal person to take our globally renowned unscripted and scripted formats to even more audiences around the world.”

Hughes said: “With world leading creators delivering a pipeline of exciting new formats such as radical reality dating format, The Honesty Box, anti-love story Homebound 3.0, and noir thriller Blackshore, it’s an inspiring time to return. I’m eager to expand beloved brands and bring innovative new formats to even wider audiences.”