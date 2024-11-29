All the latest news from the global content industry, updated through the day (all times UK)

Friday, 10.12am: Sky returns to the oche for Mindhouse darts doc

Sky in the UK has ordered its latest sports-themed documentary series, with a second show focusing on the world of darts.

Exploring the ‘golden age’ of darts, the three-part series titled Dart Kings is from Mindhouse Productions and will spotlight some of the sport’s heroes including Eric Bristow, Jocky Wilson and Phil Taylor.

It comes after Sky earlier this year ordered a docuseries about darts from Dorothy St Pictures, following the PDC Darts World Championship which reached 4.8m viewers to become the highest viewing figures for darts on Sky Sports and Now ever. Read more

Friday, 9.24am: Chinese period drama goes global on Netflix

Netflix has added a Chinese-language period drama to its roster. Perfect Match is produced by Huayu Entertainment, with Yu Zheng (Story of Yanxi Palace) exec producing and Yang Huan (Lost You Forever) directing.

The show, which will become available around the world exclusively on Netflix, follows a family follows five daughters of the Li family whose mother moves them to Bianjing to start a teahouse while looking for spouses, encountering “comedic twists and heartfelt moments” along the way. It is set during the reign of Renzong (1022-1063) in the Northern Song Dynasty.

Friday, 8.20am: UK exports dip but international production blossoming, says Pact

Sales of British shows dipped by 2% to hit £1.82bn in 2023/24 although there was a surge of international productions by UK companies, according to Pact’s annual TV Exports Report.

Despite the marginal reduction from 2022/23’s record high of £1.85bn and a significant drop in revenues from streamer co-productions, international productions grew almost a third (29%) year-on-year to hit £325m, up from £252m last year. Read more