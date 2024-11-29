Amazon Prime Video is to retrain the cameras on footballer’s WAGs after recommissioning ob doc Married to the Game for a second series.

The documentary, which follows the lives of Premier League footballers’ wives and girlfriends, will return exclusively to Prime Video UK & Ireland next year with three new WAGs on board.

Series two of the Lionsgate Alternative Television-produced doc, will offer deeper access into the lives of the wives and girlfriends and their footballing partners.

It will spotlight the achievements of the women – success stories in their own right – who juggle their own careers and big social media followings with being mothers and supporting their partners’ all-consuming careers.

The second run will feature familiar faces from the first series including Arsenal midfielder Jorginho and his partner Cat Harding, and former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez and his wife Taylor Ward.

Joining the cast for series two are Brazilian fashion influencer Gabrielle Figueiredo, who is the wife of Jorginho’s Arsenal teammate and Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhães.

Figueiredo, or ‘Gabi’, is billed as an aspiring fashion influencer who doesn’t do things by halves. When she sets her mind to something she gives it her all and is determined to be successful in her own right, more than just a footballer’s wife.

Also new to the show are Stephanie Hope, the partner of Aston Villa and Jamaica winger Leon Bailey, and Claudia Rodríguez, the partner of Chelsea and Spain defender Marc Cucurella.

Despite having spent half of her life in Atlanta, Hope still calls her native Jamaica home. She met Bailey after he “slid into Steph’s insta DMS” in 2017, and the pair have been together since. She reveals that Bailey has no filter, tells it how it is, and sometimes can be viewed as abrupt by people.

Having met when they were 17, Rodríguez has watched Cucurella’s career transform, taking him from Madrid to Brighton and now London. Having three children under five is a handful, and navigating eldest child Mateo’s autism has made the last couple of years challenging, but has intensified the couple’s bond.

Series exec producer is Rachael Parker. Tom Richardson is exec producer and series producer and director is Jarek Rozenfeld. Lionsgate holds the international distribution rights.