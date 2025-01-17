All the latest news from the global content industry on Friday, 17 January

Friday, 12.55pm: Comedian loses case against Baby Cow

Comedian Harry Deansway has lost his copyright infringement case against Baby Cow, with a judge ruling that UKTV series Live at the Moth Club did not copy his web series Shambles. Read more

Friday, 12.31pm: Why international content is key for streaming

Check out this opinion piece from Samsung EMEA senior vice president, Alex Hole, who gives his view on the future of Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) channels and why they can help sate global demands for international content. Read more (via Broadcast Tech)

Friday, 11.47am: Tributes paid to Twin Peaks co-creator David Lynch

Martin Scorsese and David Spielberg were among those to pay tribute to David Lynch, director of film classics such as Blue Velvet and co-creator of the groundbreaking TV series Twin Peaks, who has died aged 78. Read more

Friday, 10.43am: Harry Potter baking show extended

Warner Bros Discovery’s cookery competition Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking has been handed a second series, following a debut run that reached more than 16 million viewers.

The show, commissioned by cable network Food Network and streamer Max, is co-produced by Warner Horizon and LA-based theoldschool (Bake Squad, The Final Table, Next in Fashion), which was founded and run by former Shine creative director of unscripted and Brit Robin Ashbrook. Read more

Friday, 10.11am: Culture secretary rules out general taxation to fund BBC

The UK culture secretary has promised a “radical and creative” new approach to how the BBC is funded - but has ruled out using general taxation.

Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast this morning that the government is not considering a general tax in lieu of the licence fee because it wants to ensure “free and fair broadcasting” that holds the government to account. Read more

Friday, 9.37am: BBC1’s Picture Slam handed third run

The UK’s BBC1 has extended its Saturday night quiz show Alan Carr’s Picture Slam into a third series, which will air later this year.

The show is being produced by Objective Entertainment, which took on the production slates and programming of former producer Triple Brew Media when it merged with Betty TV last year.

Filmed at Pacific Quay in Glasgow, the show follows contestants as they aim to identify as many pictures as they can in fast-paced rounds to be in the chance of winning the £10,000 jackpot. The third run will be a slightly reduced 6 x 45-minute series, following series two as a 10-parter and series one as an eight-parter. The first series was the BBC’s biggest Entertainment launch of 2023.

Friday, 9.01am: Prime Video reveals Beast Games numbers

Amazon Prime Video’s reality competition show Beast Games clocked up 50 million viewers in 25 days following its launch on 19 December, according to the streamer.

The show, fronted by YouTube star MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), has become Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted series to date and its second-most watched launch in 2024, beaten only by Fallout.

Amazon added that half of Beast Games’ audience came from outside the US, with India, Mexico and the UK dominating viewing. Prime Video does not reveal what it counts as a viewer, however.

The show, which is hosted and was co-created by Donaldson, fetaures a thousand contestants taking part in physical and mental challenges in a bid to win $5m.

Friday, 8.59am: Fox extends Murder in a Small Town

US broadcaster Fox has extended its psychological ‘cozy crime’ series Murder in a Small Town for a second season.

The show is based on the nine-book Karl Alberg series by L.R. Wright and was originally optioned by Soapbox Productions. It stars Rossif Sutherland (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Kristin Kreuk (Smallville), and follows a policeman who moves to a quiet, coastal town following years of big-city police work only to find his new home hides its own secrets.

Sepia Films produces in association with Fox Entertainment and Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment. Read more

Friday, 8.55am: Sundance & France TV make Fallen move

Sundance Now in the US and France Télévisions are among buyers of Eccho Rights fantasy series, Fallen.

The eight-parter was coproduced by Silver Reel and Night Train Media, with Brazilian streamer Globoplay attached as co-commissioner.

It has also been acquired by Showcase and StackTV in Canada, Sky and ZDFneo in German-speaking Europe, Turkey’s TRT,Rai Play in Italy and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Sweden’s SVT and YLE in Finland have also picked up the show, along with Cosmote TV in Greece and Cinestar TV across CEE.