Future Shack, Sepia and Fox Entertainment cosy crime series proves hit for US giant on Hulu

Fox has recommissioned ‘cosy crime’ drama Murder in a Small Town for a second series.

The show is based on L.R. Wright’s Karl Alberg novel series and produced by Sepia Films in association with Fox Entertainment and Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment.

The series has formed a central part of Fox’s fall schedule since its launch in October. It also ranks in the top three new Fox shows - and for all Fox 2024-25 season content - on Disney-owned streamer Hulu, which has a content deal with the broadcaster.

Murder in a Small Town follows the life of detective Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) who relocates to a remote, tranquil coastal town after intense big-city police work.

However, the rural paradise is not what it seems, and his detective skills are called upon to solve the murders that don’t seem to have abated despite the change of location. The series also stars Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) alongside Sutherland.

The show is filmed in British Columbia with Ian Weir (Arctic Air, Edgemont) serving as head writer and exec producer, with Nick Orchard (Soapbox Productions), Morris Ruskin and Sharon Wisnia (Mojo Global Arts) and Jon Cotton also exec producing.

Brooke Bowman, executive vice-president of drama programming and development, Fox network, said: “We look forward to giving fans a second season of Karl Alberg’s unmatched expertise as a crime solver in Murder in a Small Town.

“We’ve enjoyed a terrific partnership with Sepia and Future Shack and our incredibly talented cast and crew and can’t wait to see what’s in store for our characters next season.”

Future Shack chief exec Wachtel added: “We couldn’t be more excited about our continued relationship with our terrific partners at Fox and Sepia.

“In addition to the validation as a creative and popular success, getting a second season pickup confirms that Future Shack’s international model can create high-quality and cost-effective series.”