Fox is reinforcing its Next Level Chef franchise with a double series recommission and a baking-focused spin-off.

The cooking competition, hosted by Gordon Ramsay, will return for series five and six and is joined by Next Level Baker, which has been greenlit for a debut run.

Holiday special Next Level Baker will pit the skills of the pastry chefs against social media creators as participants compete to beat the three levels until one is crowned the champion baker.

Irish label BiggeStage and Studio Ramsay (on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global) will produce the fifth and six series of Next Level Chef, with Ramsay and Matt Cahoon serving as exec producers.

Ramsay said: “I’m delighted that Next Level Baker is coming to Fox later this year. A holiday special, where passionate home cooks, more used to crafting treats for their family, will compete against social media creators; individuals who fill our feeds with photo-ready creations, side by side with talented professional pastry chefs, impressing with Michelin starred perfection.

“My very first job was baking in Paris, and to me there is nothing better than the smell of freshly baked bread. I’m hoping on these holiday specials we get to discover incredible family recipes handed down through generations of bakers, inventive bakers cleverly working with dietary sensitivities and those with a talent for stunning creativity and elevated design work.”

Announcing the commissions, Fox network president Michael Thorn said Next Level Baker “exemplifies the strength of our long-standing collaborative partnership with Gordon”.

He added: “Next Level Chef consistently raises the bar of culinary excellence as a high stakes food competition fans love, an invaluable franchise for Fox and an increasingly popular global format.”