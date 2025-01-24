US network to air UK-originated gameshow exclusively after Prime Video steps away

The US is heading back for more of The 1% Club after Fox recommissioned the UK-originated gameshow for a second series.

The BBC Studios LA and Magnum Media-produced series will return exclusively on the broadcast network with original co-commissioning partner Prime Video not involved with the second run.

Joel McHale, star and presenter of respective Fox shows Animal Control and Crime Scene Kitchen, will succeed Patton Oswalt as The 1% Club host for series two.

In March last year, Fox and Amazon struck a landmark deal for the BBCS-distributed format, with a novel windowing model. The show premiered on Prime Video with episodes broadcasting on Fox eight days later.

Originally created by Dean Nabarro and Andy Auerbach of Magnum Media for ITV1, the gameshow has proved a hit in the UK, with its fourth series set to TX tomorrow (25 January).

Its success has seen the series format travel to 11 markets besides the US with local adaptations in the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, France, Israel, Spain, Turkey, Mexico, Greece, Ukraine and Hungary.

“Joel’s outstanding comedic timing and hosting charm already make him a standout talent here at Fox, and now – building on The 1% Club’s strong first year on the network – we’re bringing his unrivalled energy, irreverence and charisma to season two,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

“We look forward to expanding on our successful relationship with Joel and continuing our partnership with the incredible production teams at BBC Studios and Magnum.”

Ryan O’Dowd, president of unscripted, BBCS LA Productions, said: “99% of us are unfortunately not as funny as Joel McHale, which makes him the perfect host for The 1% Club.

“His unmatched approach to comedy is innately unpredictable and will take audiences on a thrill-ride as they watch him in action with our contestants, striving to put their wits to the test.

“The 1% Club has proven to be a massive global hit, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Rob Wade, Michael Thorn and the talented and passionate team at Fox who believe in this show and in our shared vision for this new season.”