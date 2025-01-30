All the latest news from the global content industry on Thursday, 30 January

Thursday, 1.58pm: BBC Studios cuts NHU roles

BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU) is to close another 10% of creative roles, in the second round of cuts in less than a year, Broadcast has learned.

Up to 34 roles of the unit’s 350 permanent staff are set to close, with those affected including producer-directors, production managers, junior production managers, production coordinators, development producers, assistant producers and digital producers.

The NHU, which is behind landmark shows including Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+) and Mammals (BBC1), closed between 25 and 31 creative posts (7% of roles) in March amid a global slowdown in natural history commissioning over the past two years. Read more

Thursday, 11.03am: Ed de Burgh emerges at Studio Ramsay

The founder and creative director of former OMG label Triple Brew Media, Ed de Burgh, has been cemented as creative director of development at Studio Ramsay.

De Burgh has quietly been working with Studio Lambert for several months and is now understood to have been appointed in a permanent capacity. Read more

Thursday, 10.19am: Prime Video reveals Sterling Point YA drama

Prime Video has ordered drama series Sterling Point from Megan Park (My Old Ass).

The show has been created and will be directed, executive produced and co-showrun by Park alongside Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The OC).

LuckyChap (Barbie) will produce under its first-look TV deal with Amazon MGM Studios, with the show marking the production company’s second collaboration with Park following My Old Ass.

Sterling Point “speaks to young audiences while tackling themes that we think will resonate with all age groups and we’re looking forward to bringing their creative vision to life for our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of TV, Amazon MGM Studios. The show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Thursday, 9.48am: AFM to return to LA

The American Film Market (AFM) will return to Los Angeles and take place at Fairmont Century Plaza in the central location of Century City from November 11-16, 2025, after last year’s one-off arrangement in Las Vegas.

After a number of meetings with blue-chip American sellers that began shortly after the Palms Casino Resort edition last November, the board of Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) announced the decision to restore the event to the Los Angeles area on Wednesday night.

Thursday, 9.23am: SPT, Fremantle, Dori join Paris Unscripted

Sony Pictures Television, Fremantle and Dori Media are among new entrants confirmed for the Paris Unscripted Showcase in April.

The event, which was unveiled late last year, will be held 28-30 April at the Sofitel Arc de Triomphe in Paris and see format producers, distributors and creators gathering in the French capital.

Other new entrants confirmed include Global Agency, Keshet International and Rabbit Films, which join: 2P2L, Banijay, Can’t Stop Media, Dreamspark, EZervescence, France TV Distribution, M6 Formats, Media TV, Mediawan, Satisfaction Group, Webedia, WeMake Productions.

Thursday, 9.10am: Tulipop hires duo to lead distribution

Iceland’s Tulipop Studios has hired industry veterans Jonathan Abraham and Hannah Dubcoff to manage the company’s global TV distribution.

Abraham and Dubcoff will be responsible for the global sales of the new Tulipop Tales TV preschool series (52 x 7 minutes) and the upcoming Tulipop Seasons series (3 x 30 minutes), which begins delivery in late 2025.

Abraham was previously VP of sales and business development at Guru Studios and has held roles at 9 Story Media Group and Spin Master.

Hannah Dubcoff has worked in kids TV more tha a decade and has sold IP including ALVINNN!!! & the Chipmunks, Monchhichi, Miraculous Ladybug, and Moomin.

Thursday, 9.09am: Objective hires12 Yard exec for development

Objective Entertainment has appointed former 12 Yard development exec John Lomax as its head of development.

Starting at Objective Media Group’s newly formed unscripted label in February, Lomax will take charge of the label’s entertainment and reality formats development slate for the UK and international markets.