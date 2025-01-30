The founder and creative director of former OMG label Triple Brew Media, Ed de Burgh, has been cemented as creative director of development at Studio Ramsay.

De Burgh has quietly been working with Studio Ramsay for several months and is now understood to have been appointed in a permanent capacity.

The former C4 commissioning editor launched Triple Brew with presenter Ben Shephard in 2019. The label was closed last year alongside stablemate Betty as part of strategic restructure within OMG. De Burgh and fellow creative direcor Becca Walker left the label at that point.

Triple Brew produced Lingo for ITV and CBS and Picture Slam for BBC1, which have been subsumed by new OMG label Objective Entertainment. Before launching Triple Brew de Burgh was a central development executive at OMG where he devised the relaunch of The Cube, rebranded as the The Million Pound Cube, for ITV1.

De Burgh takes up the development mantle at Studio Ramsay after a major change in September, when Shona Baldwin and six members of the indie’s development team left the business. Baldwin was prevoiusly a senior exec at Thames, where she oversaw titles including Game of Talents (ITV1), I Can See Your Voice (BBC1) and Blankety Blank (BBC1).

De Burgh’s wider exec producer credits for various indies include Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (Hungry Bear for BBC1), What Would Your Kid Do? (Two Four for ITV), 5 Gold Rings (Possessed for ITV) and Pop Quiz: the Comeback (BBC4), and his series producer credits include The Million Pound Drop (Remarkable for C4), Pointless (Remarkable for BBC1) and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITVS and Lifted for ITV).

Studio Ramsay is a joint venture between broadcaster Fox and chef Gordon Ramsay and produces food-oriented TV shows including Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars (BBC1), Next Level Chef (Fox), Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip (ITV1) and No Taste Like Home (Nat Geo).