Wednesday, 8.52am: Sphere Abacus welcomes Small Achievable Goals

Sphere Abacus has acquired CBC comedy series Small Achievable Goals (8 x 30 minutes) for global distribution.

The show, co-created by and starring Baroness von Sketch Show duo Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen, is produced by Sphere Media and explores the menopause and middle age.

It will be launched at the London TV Screenings ahead of its CBC premiere in Canada on 25 February, 2025.

Wednesday, 9.03am: Secuoya enters UK with BlackBox

Spain’s Secuoya Studios and BlackBox Multimedia in the UK have agreed to join forces and coproduce series for UK and Spanish streamers and broadcasters from the studio´s Madrid facilities within Madrid Content City.

The move is part of Secuoya’s plan to produce 30% of the studio´s content catalogue in languages other than Spanish, as it looks to reach broader audiences.

Secuoya unveiled its plan to expand three months ago, with ambitions to develop multiple projects in parallel in different markets and languages.

Wednesday, 8.34am: Sphere Media lands TVOKids show

TVOKids in Canada has ordered factual series Burps, Butts and Bones (w/t) from Canada’s Sphere Media.

The Canadian broadcaster’s commissioning editor, Kirsten Hurd, has ordered 26 episodes of the show, which is a hybrid live-action/animation series about our weird and wonderful bodies, aimed at six- to nine-year-olds.

The order reflects Sphere Media’s push into kids’ live action, following shows such as pre-school series Gabby’s Farm and It’s My Party!, which invites young viewers to the world’s greatest parties.

Marlo Miazga was appointed head of Sphere’s Kids and Family banner in 2023, adding responsibility for the new unit to her role as president of unscripted and documentaries, enabling the departments to collaborate more closely.

